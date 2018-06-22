Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Day off Friday

Bradley is not starting Friday against Seattle, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley gets just his second day off in the last 25 games. The center fielder has just four hits in his last 38 at-bats and is hitting just .181 on the season. Andrew Benintendi will slide over to center field Friday, with J.D. Martinez getting the start in left and Blake Swihart making a rare start as a designated hitter.

