Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Day off Friday

Bradley is not in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Astros, according to Scott Lauber of ESPN.com.

Bradley recorded just one hit in 23 at-bats over his last seven games, so manager John Farrell decided it was time to give him his first day off since Sept. 4. Rajai Davis will get the start in center field in Bradley's place.

