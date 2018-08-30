Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers another clutch hit

Bradley went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-6 win over the Marlins.

For the second straight day, Bradley delivered a game-tying hit in a come-from-behind victory. His season-long slump is the headline for Bradley's season, but the center fielder is hitting .368 (21-for-57) with nine extra-base hits over the last 16 games. "The head of the bat is staying through the zone," Sox manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "You don't see him rolling over too often. He's staying in that left-center gap. He's swinging at pitches he can drive." Going back further to indicate this is more than a two-week blip, Bradley has quietly hit .278 with 15 extra-base knocks in 33 games since the All-Star break.