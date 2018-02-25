Play

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers two hits Saturday

Bradley went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Rays.

Bradley survived offseason trade rumors and remains Boston's starting center fielder. While his defense has been relentlessly consistent, Bradley's career at the plate has been marked by peaks and valleys -- hot stretches followed by prolonged slumps. His challenge in 2018, as it was in 2017, is to smooth out those extremes and become more consistent throughout the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories