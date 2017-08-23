Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Departs with thumb injury
Bradley exited Tuesday's game against the Indians early with a left thumb injury, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Bradley appeared to injure his left thumb while sliding into home plate in the seventh inning. He went into the clubhouse between innings and was replaced in the outfield prior to the bottom of the seventh. He will undergo further tests after the game to diagnose the exact nature and severity of his injury.
