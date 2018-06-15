Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Doubles, drives in run Thursday
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a run-producing double in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.
Just as Bradley took baby steps out of a season-long slump, he fell back into it. After an 18-game stretch in which Bradley hit .278 (15-for-54), the outfielder went 15 at-bats without a hit until his second-inning double Thursday. The silver lining in this most recent swoon is that Bradley is making contact, which is a difference from his earlier at-bats. He's struck out just twice over his last 21 plate appearances. "Honestly, it's more about the swings," manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "It's not like that stretch when he didn't make contact. Now he's making contact. Yeah, I saw the strikeouts or whatever, but it's a competitive at-bat now."
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Snaps homer drought•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits safely in five straight•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Out again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.