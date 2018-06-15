Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Doubles, drives in run Thursday

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a run-producing double in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Just as Bradley took baby steps out of a season-long slump, he fell back into it. After an 18-game stretch in which Bradley hit .278 (15-for-54), the outfielder went 15 at-bats without a hit until his second-inning double Thursday. The silver lining in this most recent swoon is that Bradley is making contact, which is a difference from his earlier at-bats. He's struck out just twice over his last 21 plate appearances. "Honestly, it's more about the swings," manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "It's not like that stretch when he didn't make contact. Now he's making contact. Yeah, I saw the strikeouts or whatever, but it's a competitive at-bat now."

More News
Our Latest Stories