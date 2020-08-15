Bradlet went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

Bradley had a productive start to the season, but he's hit one of his legendary slumps since. He's 5-for-46 with one double, one RBI, three runs scored and 16 strikeouts over the last 46 at-bats. With a .555 OPS through 19 games, Bradley is susceptible to being replaced by Kevin Pillar, who typically replaces one of Boston's left-handed hitting starters against left-handers. For now, however, with Andrew Benintendi (ribs) on the injured list, Bradley should see consistent at-bats.