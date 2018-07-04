Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Drives in two against Nats

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.

It's been a tough first half at the plate for Bradley, but he's caught fire lately, going 11-for-28 (.393) over his last nine games with two homers, two steals and eight RBI. Given how streaky he's been throughout his career, don't be surprised if he stays locked in right through to the All-Star break.