The Red Sox informed Bradley on Thursday that he has been designated for assignment, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora more or less acknowledged that Bradley would lose out on a regular starting role after the team acquired Tommy Pham from the Reds earlier this week, and the Red Sox brass ultimately decided that the 31-year-old wouldn't offer much utility as a left-handed option off the bench. Though he's now off the Red Sox's 40-man roster, Bradley won't necessarily exit the organization, as he likely won't have much appeal on the waiver wire while he's playing on a $9.5 million salary in 2022. Even though he would have the right to refuse a minor-league assignment if he clears waivers, Bradley could be willing to accept a demotion to Triple-A Worcester rather than electing free agency so he can continue to earn his full salary. With a .578 OPS and 58 wRC+ over 290 plate appearances on the season, Bradley has been one of the majors' least-productive regulars.