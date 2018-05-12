Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Expected to start Saturday
Bradley will like start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Bradley was given a seat on the bench the last three games while he worked on his hitting mechanics. "(Thursday) batting practice was good," manager Alex Cora said. "(He took BP yesterday), keep working on it and we'll see where it goes." He's in a 5-for-50 stretch, so it's wise to hold off on using Bradley until his bat shows some sign of life.
