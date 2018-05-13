Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Extends misery Saturday, to play Sunday
Bradley went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Bradley, who was given three days off prior to Saturday's start, has just five hits in his last 54 at-bats (.093) with 26 strikeouts. Despite that, manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that Bradley will "be out there tomorrow." Cora said Bradley's timing was off Saturday, but thought the outfielder made progress in the batting cages and won't realize that progress by sitting in the dugout.
