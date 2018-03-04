Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Follows through on steals
Bradley went 0-for-2 with a walk and his first stolen base of spring training in Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Bradley stated during the offseason that he wanted to run more in 2018 and confirmed to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com that manager Alex Cora has given him the green light. The 26-year-old center fielder said he wasn't given the green light in years past and plans to use it this season. He's been pretty good as a base-stealer, successfully swiping 30 bags in 35 attempts. While questions remain about Bradley's ability to avoid prolonged slumps, his .239 career batting average becomes more palatable if he becomes a 20-20 player.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers two hits Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hints at more stolen bases•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Day off Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Exits early in Tuesday's blowout•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....