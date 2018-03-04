Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Follows through on steals

Bradley went 0-for-2 with a walk and his first stolen base of spring training in Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Bradley stated during the offseason that he wanted to run more in 2018 and confirmed to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com that manager Alex Cora has given him the green light. The 26-year-old center fielder said he wasn't given the green light in years past and plans to use it this season. He's been pretty good as a base-stealer, successfully swiping 30 bags in 35 attempts. While questions remain about Bradley's ability to avoid prolonged slumps, his .239 career batting average becomes more palatable if he becomes a 20-20 player.