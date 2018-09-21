Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Gets breather Friday
Bradley is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Indians, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bradley is slated for an off day after homering in Thursday night's contest. Tzu-Wei Lin will man center field and bat leadoff in Bradley's stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Rests in series finale•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not starting Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Swats 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Delivers another clutch hit•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives breather Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...