Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Gets first hit since May 4

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Bradley's ninth-inning single was his first hit since May 4. He's in a stretch 6-for-57 stretch with 27 strikeouts and no extra-base hits. Manager Alex Cora wants to see the notoriously streaky Bradley put into practice the progress he made while in the batting cages last week, when he was held out of the starting lineup for three games. So, expect to see Bradley's name in the lineup Monday at home against Oakland.