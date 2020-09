Bradley went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in a loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Bradley knocked in both runs for the Red Sox in the loss, drilling a solo homer to right field in the second inning and walking with the bases loaded in the sixth. The outfielder has collected exactly one hit in each of his last five contests, going 5-for-18 with a pair of homers and four RBI over that stretch.