Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Goes deep Thursday
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.
Bradley took Chad Green deep in the seventh inning to record his 13th home run of the season. It was his first long ball since September 1, and he has gone just 10-for-43 with four extra-base hits since. His 26-home run campaign of 2016 appears to be an outlier, though Bradley has still managed to chip in both double-digit homers and steals this season.
