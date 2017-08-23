Play

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Good news after X-rays

X-rays on Bradley's injured left thumb came back negative Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley injured his left thumb while sliding into home plate during Tuesday's game, but initial X-rays revealed no structural damage. He'll undergo an MRI in Boston on Wednesday, but initial reports suggest that the center fielder won't require a trip to the disabled list. We'll get a better idea as to the severity of the injury following his MRI.

