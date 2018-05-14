Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Monday

Bradley is out of the lineup Monday against the A's, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bradley is just 3-for-30 through nine games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a night off with a tough lefty in Sean Manaea toeing the rubber for the A's. Switch-hitter Blake Swihart will enter the lineup in his place, serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.

