site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-jackie-bradley-heads-to-bench-saturday-842420 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bradley isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley is resting after he went 1-for-10 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Jaylin Davis will start in right field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read