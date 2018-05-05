Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Saturday
Bradley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley has only two hits in his last 32 at-bats and has struck out 14 times in that span, as well, so it isn't' surprising to see him get a day off. J.D. Martinez heads to left field with Andrew Benintendi taking over in center field as Bradley takes a day to try and set himself straight.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....