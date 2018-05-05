Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Heads to bench Saturday

Bradley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley has only two hits in his last 32 at-bats and has struck out 14 times in that span, as well, so it isn't' surprising to see him get a day off. J.D. Martinez heads to left field with Andrew Benintendi taking over in center field as Bradley takes a day to try and set himself straight.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories