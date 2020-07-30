Bradley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley, who is 8-for-20 with three RBI and four runs scored through six games, will sit for the first time all season. Kevin Pillar is covering center field in his stead.
