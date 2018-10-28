Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Held out again for Game 5

Bradley is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This is the second game in a row the center fielder will not start in order to clear a spot for regular designated hitter J.D. Martinez to start in a National League park. Bradley has 10 RBI this postseason, so he figures to get a pinch-hit appearance at some point in the evening.