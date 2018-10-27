Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Held out of lineup for Game 4
Bradley is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Without the luxury of a designated hitter, one of the Red Sox's regular outfielders has to sit out in order to keep J.D. Martinez in the lineup. For Game 4, it will be Bradley's turn to be held out of the lineup after hitting a game-tying home run in Game 3's loss. He's 3-for-12 in the World Series and offers excellent defense, so there's a good chance he'll get in the game even though he's not starting.
