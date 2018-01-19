Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hints at more stolen bases
Bradley said he plans to steal more bases in 2018, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bradley was in town to accept an award presented by the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, who named the center fielder as the Red Sox's Defensive Player of the Year. While talking with reporters, he mentioned that new manager Alex Cora will give him the opportunity to run more. Bradley, whose career high is nine stolen bases in 2016, could enhance his appeal if he follows through on his words. The defensively gifted outfielder has delivered some pop the last three seasons, averaging 24 home runs over a 162-game schedule, but his bat can take a holiday for long stretches. A career .239 hitter, Bradley would be much more palatable if he adds double-digit steals to his curriculum vitae.
