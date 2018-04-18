Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits first home run
Bradley went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Angels.
With Mookie Betts back in the lineup, Bradley shifted back towards the bottom of the Red Sox lineup, batting seventh Tuesday. He joined in the team's 10-run offensive barrage, hitting his first home run of the season in the third inning off right-handed reliever Luke Bard. Bradley hasn't been gotten off to a fast start at the plate, he has just a .346 slugging percentage, but has stolen two bases.
