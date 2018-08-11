Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits pair of solo shots

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Saturday afternoon's win over the Orioles.

After being a homer short of the cycle Friday, Bradley launched a pair of dingers in his next game. The first helped knock starter Jimmy Yacabonis out of the game in the fifth inning, while the second added a ninth-inning insurance run off Miguel Castro. He now has 11 homers on the year.

