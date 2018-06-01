Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits safely in five straight

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.

Bradley extended a hitting streak to a season-high five games, going 6-for-15 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored during that span while nudging his batting average up to .199. The notoriously streaky outfielder may be getting hot.

More News
Our Latest Stories