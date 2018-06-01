Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits safely in five straight
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.
Bradley extended a hitting streak to a season-high five games, going 6-for-15 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored during that span while nudging his batting average up to .199. The notoriously streaky outfielder may be getting hot.
