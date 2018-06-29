Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits sixth home run

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Angels.

Bradley turned on a high-fastball from Noe Ramirez for his sixth home run of the season. He has a minuscule .335 slugging percentage for the season despite hitting three home runs and four extra-base hits in his last 10 games. While he extended his hitting streak to four-games, his average for the season still sits at just .202, which limits his counting stats and makes him an asset in only the deepest of leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories