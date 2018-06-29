Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits sixth home run
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Angels.
Bradley turned on a high-fastball from Noe Ramirez for his sixth home run of the season. He has a minuscule .335 slugging percentage for the season despite hitting three home runs and four extra-base hits in his last 10 games. While he extended his hitting streak to four-games, his average for the season still sits at just .202, which limits his counting stats and makes him an asset in only the deepest of leagues.
