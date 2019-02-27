Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers again Wednesday
Bradley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.
Bradley opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff homer, his second solo shot in as many games this spring. The center fielder is now 3-for-5 in Grapefruit League play.
