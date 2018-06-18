Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers against Mariners
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Boston's 9-3 victory over the Mariners on Sunday.
It's been a season of struggles for Bradley, but he showed some life in this contest, touching up Chasen Bradford with a seventh-inning solo shot. He's still been having a rough go of it thus far in 2018, as his slash line sits at .184/.280/.301 through 206 at-bats.
