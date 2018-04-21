Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers Friday
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Bradley picked up starter Drew Pomeranz, who had permitted a 3-spot to Oakland in the first inning, when he knotted the score with his second-inning bomb, a 436-foot shot to right field. The notoriously streaky Bradley is off to a cool start in 2018, but has five hits in his last 13 at-bats, including both of the homers he's hit thus far and five RBI. His batting average is up to .233, a high point of the season.
