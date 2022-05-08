Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
With southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the hill for Chicago in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Bradley will bow out of the starting nine. Christian Arroyo replaces Bradley in the lineup, manning right field and batting ninth.
