Bradley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk during Friday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

The bottom of the order stood out in Boston's huge win, as Bradley and Peraza combined to go 7-for-9 with four RBI and five runs scored. Expecting this kind of production from Bradley on a regular basis would be a stretch, though, as he has failed to hit over the .250 mark in four of his last five seasons. He hit for .225 with 21 home runs in 2019.