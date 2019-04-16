Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Back in lineup
Bradley (illness) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley sat Monday against the Orioles due to flu-like symptoms but is back out in center field Tuesday. He's hit .149 on the season and has just one hit in his last six games.
