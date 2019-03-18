Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bat cooling down

Bradley went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Twins in Grapefruit League play.

Bradley opened the spring with multi-hit efforts in two of his first three starts, but he's gone just 2-for-22 at the dish since the calendar flipped to March. His downward-trending offense won't impact his status as the Red Sox's everyday center fielder, though the 28-year-old will likely be ticketed for a spot near the bottom of the batting order in most games he starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...