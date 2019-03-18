Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bat cooling down

Bradley went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Twins in Grapefruit League play.

Bradley opened the spring with multi-hit efforts in two of his first three starts, but he's gone just 2-for-22 at the dish since the calendar flipped to March. His downward-trending offense won't impact his status as the Red Sox's everyday center fielder, though the 28-year-old will likely be ticketed for a spot near the bottom of the batting order in most games he starts.