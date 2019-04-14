Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Battling flu bug
Bradley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox will have a quick turnaround with opening pitch in Monday's series finale set for 11:05 a.m. EST, so Bradley isn't a lock to be healthy and ready to go for that contest. If that's the case, designated hitter J.D. Martinez would likely pick up another start in the outfield.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Scratched from lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not in starting lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Scuffling to start season•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Day off Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Swipes second base•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bat cooling down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...