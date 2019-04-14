Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Battling flu bug

Bradley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox will have a quick turnaround with opening pitch in Monday's series finale set for 11:05 a.m. EST, so Bradley isn't a lock to be healthy and ready to go for that contest. If that's the case, designated hitter J.D. Martinez would likely pick up another start in the outfield.