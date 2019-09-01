Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Benched versus lefty

Bradley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Bradley has now sat out all three games of the series in California with the Angels bringing lefty starting pitchers to the hill in each contest. Gorkys Hernandez, who was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier in the day, will replace Bradley in center field with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Angels.

