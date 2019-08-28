Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Blasts mammoth homer in win

Bradley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a victory over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Bradley's home run in the second inning was measured at 478 feet, the longest by a Boston player in the Statcast era. Despite batting only .203 (13-for-64) in August, Bradley has contributed six long balls, the most he has hit in any month this season. He is slashing .222/.316/.413 with 17 homers and 51 RBI in 2019.