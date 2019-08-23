Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bows out of starting nine
Bradley isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Bradley is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, but he'll take a seat for Friday's series opener. Mookie Betts slides over to center field, allowing J.D. Martinez to patrol right and remain in the starting lineup in a National League ballpark.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting out against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Matches last year's HR total•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Heads to bench for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...