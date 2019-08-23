Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Bows out of starting nine

Bradley isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, but he'll take a seat for Friday's series opener. Mookie Betts slides over to center field, allowing J.D. Martinez to patrol right and remain in the starting lineup in a National League ballpark.

