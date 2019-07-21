Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Clubs two homers, drives in six

Bradley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI on Saturday against the Orioles.

Bradley began his impressive performance with a three-run shot off Tom Eshelman in the second inning. He followed that up with another three-run homer, this one off Jimmy Yacabonis. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and brought his total tally to 11. Bradley is now hitting .232/.329/.406 across 359 plate appearances for the campaign.