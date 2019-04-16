Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Could return Tuesday
Bradley (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Bradley was held out of Monday's clash due to flu-like symptoms, although he should have a chance to return Tuesday. "We'll see. Jackie feels better," stated manager Alex Cora. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow." If Bradley can't go, look for either Steve Pearce or J.D. Martinez to draw another start in his place.
