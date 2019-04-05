Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Day off Friday
Bradley is not in the lineup Friday against Arizona, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
With the game in a National League park, one of the Red Sox's outfielders had to sit out to create a spot for J.D. Martinez. Bradley will take his turn Friday but will likely return to the lineup for the team's next two games.
