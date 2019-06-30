Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Delivers four-hit game
Bradley went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday'a 17-13 loss to the Yankees.
Bradley joined the hit parade in London with his first four-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old had a .612 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's found new life in June with a .306/.416/.576 slash line and five home runs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Knocks in two•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in second straight•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Launches fifth homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Takes seat Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...