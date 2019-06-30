Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Delivers four-hit game

Bradley went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday'a 17-13 loss to the Yankees.

Bradley joined the hit parade in London with his first four-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old had a .612 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's found new life in June with a .306/.416/.576 slash line and five home runs.

