Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Drives in two

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mariners.

Bradley has been a mess all season, but manager Alex Cora stands by his struggling center fielder. "You can see him trending in the right direction," Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "He's trying to slow down some moves and his load. He has been able to do that. You can see he's quieter with his body. The last few days have been good for him." Bradley also slashed a double in Friday's game.