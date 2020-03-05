Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Enjoying spring

Bradley went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Detroit.

Bradley bashed his second homer of the spring and is batting .412 (7-for-17) through eight spring appearances. While the hot spring is encouraging, Bradley's batting average as declined and his K% has risen each of the past three seasons while working through prodigious slumps. He's typically a bottom-of-the-order hitter who can provide some pop, but fantasy owners may for that power in the form of a low batting average.