Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep Saturday

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 9-2 loss by the Red Sox to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Bradley launched a solo homer off Domingo German to right field in the fifth inning to cut the Yankee lead to 8-2. The 29-year-old has struggled at the plate this season, but has supplied power with twelve home runs in 350 at-bats. Even so, Bradley's slash line is just .226/.320/.400 with 42 RBI this year.