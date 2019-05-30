Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes yard again
Bradley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.
Bradley took Shane Bieber deep in the fourth inning for his fourth home run of the season. While he's still hitting just .185/.285/.315 for the season, Bradley has recorded all of his home runs in the past ten games, while also raising his average from .146 to .185 in that same span. He'll continue to get regular playing time thanks to his strong defense in center field, meaning he should have more time to continue to work out of his slump at the dish.
