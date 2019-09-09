Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Hits 18th home run

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Bradley got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with a long ball to left field. The home run was his first in nine games and 18th overall this season. Since the start of July, Bradley is hitting only .194 with 55 strikeouts in 170 at-bats.

