Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Hits 18th home run
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
Bradley got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with a long ball to left field. The home run was his first in nine games and 18th overall this season. Since the start of July, Bradley is hitting only .194 with 55 strikeouts in 170 at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Day off Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Benched versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Out against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sitting vs. lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Blasts mammoth homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...