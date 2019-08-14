Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in back-to-back games
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Indians. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.
After notching solo blasts in back-to-back nights, Bradley is up to 14 home runs on the season, surpassing his total from 2018. He'll stick in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, manning center field and batting ninth.
