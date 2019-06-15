Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in second straight

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-2 win over Baltimore.

Bradley, who homered for a second straight game and extended a hitting streak to five games, is emerging from a devastating (for fantasy owners) slump. His batting average climbed above the Mendoza Line this week after a 55-game stretch with an average below .200. As a player known for streaks with high peaks and low valleys, Bradley may be starting one of those hot streaks. He's slashing .344/.462/.750 with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and six runs scored over the last 10 games.