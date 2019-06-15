Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Homers in second straight
Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-2 win over Baltimore.
Bradley, who homered for a second straight game and extended a hitting streak to five games, is emerging from a devastating (for fantasy owners) slump. His batting average climbed above the Mendoza Line this week after a 55-game stretch with an average below .200. As a player known for streaks with high peaks and low valleys, Bradley may be starting one of those hot streaks. He's slashing .344/.462/.750 with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and six runs scored over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Launches fifth homer•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Two more hits Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes yard again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...